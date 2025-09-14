Finance Minister Visits Flood-hit Areas In Toba Tek Singh
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday visited the flood-stricken areas of district Toba Tek Singh, including Mal Fatyana Bridge.
According to press release issued by the Finance Ministry, during the visit, the minister interacted with the local media and highlighted the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in the area.
He said that the government was making all-out efforts to deal with the aftermath of the floods that had ravaged different parts of the country, the press release added.
