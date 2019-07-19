Finance minister welcomes court verdict on PRA

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday said that the decision of the higher judiciary about the legal status of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is praise worthy and it would boost Authority's morale

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday said that the decision of the higher judiciary about the legal status of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is praise worthy and it would boost Authority's morale.

In a statement, he said the legal justification about the establishment of the PRA will increase trust of taxpayers besides increasing tax collection in the province.

He said that the PRA had proved its mettle with its immaculate performance. Giving the background, he said that the PRA started its journey in 2012 after the transfer of powers of receiving sales tax on services to the provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment and ensured increase in tax collection through computerization of tax collection system in the province.

The minister said the PRA had collected 100 billion as taxes in 2018-19 while Rs.

17 billion were collected in June 2018 while this amount was only Rs. 9 billion in 2017-18. He said that taxpayers are provided different services through the platform of PRA and One- link online system has been introduced to ease the business activities.

He said that customer relationship management system was being introduced during the current fiscal year and the registration as well as the redressal of taxpayers' complaints will be possible through an automatic system. He added that PRA was the only provincial authority which ensured complete implementation of Sales Tax Real-time Invoice Verification System through collaborative arrangements with the FBR.

He disclosed that rules were being studied to deal with the matters relating to PRA staff and new recruitment and assured that such issues will be solved very soon.