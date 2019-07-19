UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Minister Welcomes Court Verdict On PRA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:42 PM

Finance minister welcomes court verdict on PRA

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday said that the decision of the higher judiciary about the legal status of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is praise worthy and it would boost Authority's morale

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday said that the decision of the higher judiciary about the legal status of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is praise worthy and it would boost Authority's morale.

In a statement, he said the legal justification about the establishment of the PRA will increase trust of taxpayers besides increasing tax collection in the province.

He said that the PRA had proved its mettle with its immaculate performance. Giving the background, he said that the PRA started its journey in 2012 after the transfer of powers of receiving sales tax on services to the provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment and ensured increase in tax collection through computerization of tax collection system in the province.

The minister said the PRA had collected 100 billion as taxes in 2018-19 while Rs.

17 billion were collected in June 2018 while this amount was only Rs. 9 billion in 2017-18. He said that taxpayers are provided different services through the platform of PRA and One- link online system has been introduced to ease the business activities.

He said that customer relationship management system was being introduced during the current fiscal year and the registration as well as the redressal of taxpayers' complaints will be possible through an automatic system. He added that PRA was the only provincial authority which ensured complete implementation of Sales Tax Real-time Invoice Verification System through collaborative arrangements with the FBR.

He disclosed that rules were being studied to deal with the matters relating to PRA staff and new recruitment and assured that such issues will be solved very soon.

Related Topics

Business Punjab June FBR 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

June 2019 Marked Warmest Ever Recorded on Earth - ..

3 minutes ago

FC College, Lahore College for Women varsities stu ..

3 minutes ago

Kiln workers trained about any emergency

3 minutes ago

Strategy adopt for development of cultural activit ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders release of 22 kiln worker ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over death of Allama Munir ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.