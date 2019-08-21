UrduPoint.com
Finance Minister Zahoor Urges Officials To Address Problems Of Farmers In Turbat

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Finance Minister Zahoor urges officials to address problems of farmers in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday urged officials of Agriculture Department and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to address the problems of farmers on immediately basis because majority of people rely at agriculture in Tehsil Buleda area of Turbat district.

He expressed this while chairing a meeting at Commissioner Office Turbat to review farmers' issues for addressing them, said press release issued here.

Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed said it was our responsibility to address farmers problems of Tehsil Buleda to avoid any food crisis in district Kech while Kech district have provided most of nutrient needs for Tehsil Buleda.

He also instructed Agriculture Department officials to fulfill the seeds of farmers for promoting of agriculture and also stressed WAPDA's officials to avoid without schedule load shedding in the area while agriculture is being effected due to power load-shedding in the area. Directives has been given to relevant officials to visit respective areas to address problems of farmers, he said.

Commissioner Makran Captain retired Tariq Zehri, SE WAPDA Riaz Pathan, Agriculture District Officer Haji Zahoor Ahmed, MMD Department official Shuaib Akram and Abdul Rehman were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Makran division said a meeting of farmers would be held in Buleda to listen and address their problems.

