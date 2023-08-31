Open Menu

Finance Minister's Statement In Standing Committee Meeting Misinterpreted: Solangi

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said a statement made by Caretaker Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar in the standing committee was misinterpreted by some sections of the media forcing her to issue clarification.

The minister while sharing her video message in this regard wrote on his handle on the X (formerly known as Twitter), "The statement by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Finance Minister of Pakistan. According to her, a light vein comment was blown out of proportion forcing her to clarify." In her message, the finance minister said her statement was misinterpreted.

She said it was an honour for her to serve the country in difficult circumstances.

