Finance ministry clarifies reports regarding provision of funds to ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Finance Ministry on Thursday clarified that it firmly committed to provide all funds to conduct Cantonment Elections, Local Government Elections and By-Elections contrary to few media reports.

In a statement issued here, the ministry said that it supported Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during FY 2021-22 and an amount of Rs.3,827 million has been allocated for ECP.

It added that the same was available with ECP for making necessary expenditures.

Furthermore, Ministry of Finance has also allocated Rs.5,000 million specifically for Local Government Elections which will be provided to ECP as per their requirement after following due approval process.