Finance Ministry Devising Mechanism Of Paying Rs 62 Billion Subsidy To Agriculture Tubewell , NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:25 PM

Finance ministry devising mechanism of paying Rs 62 billion subsidy to agriculture tubewell , NA told

Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan said Finance Ministry has been tasked to devise a mechanism for paying Rs 62 billion subsidy to agriculture tubewells

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan said Finance Ministry has been tasked to devise a mechanism for paying Rs 62 billion subsidy to agriculture tubewells.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, moved in the National Assembly by Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema regarding the removal of meters of domestic consumers by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the pretext that the same are being used for agricultural purposes, he said Prime Minister has already directed the concern to provide optimum facilities to farmers community.

Flat rate of Rs 5.35 per unit was announced for agriculture tubewells. The actual subsidy was Rs 29 billion and accumulative subsidy reaches to Rs 62 billionafter including General Sales Tax (GST), Fuel Adjustment Surcharge and others.

Responding to a question, he said Chief Executive Officer FESCO has been summoned to Islamabad to look into the issue of the removal of domestic meters on being allegedly used for agricultural purposes.

