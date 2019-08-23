Finance Ministry rejects Indian media reports of AGP blacklisting Pakistan

The Ministry of Finance Friday categorically rejected Indian media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group, the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Finance Friday categorically rejected Indian media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group, the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The ministry in a press statement clarified that APG in its 22nd Annual Meeting held in Canberra, Australia from August 18-23, 2019, adopted Pakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report and put Pakistan in its enhanced follow-up as per APG's Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures.

In line with APG's Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures, Pakistan would be required to submit follow-up progress reports to APG on quarterly basis.

"Media reports, being circulated about Pakistan, being blacklisted by APGare incorrect and baseless," the Finance Ministry said.