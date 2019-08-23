UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Ministry Rejects Indian Media Reports Of FATF Blacklisting Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Finance ministry rejects Indian media reports of FATF blacklisting Pakistan

The Ministry of Finance has rejected Indian media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group (APG)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) The Ministry of Finance has rejected Indian media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group (APG).It is pertinent to mention here that the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) is the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and was reviewing Pakistan progress in connection with money laundering.In the press release issued here on Friday, the finance ministry said that the Indian media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted were incorrect and baseless.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian news media in its reports claimed that Pakistan had been placed on the blacklist. However, no source has been mentioned by the media outlets.The APG has recently completed review of Pakistan's five years measures against money laundering in Australian capital.

During the recent APG meeting, the group had adopted Pakistan's Third Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) and had put Pakistan in its enhanced follow-up as per APG's Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures.The body's annual meeting and annual technical assistance forum were held this week from August 18 till August 23.

The body members adopted six significant mutual evaluation reports for Pakistan, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, the Phillippines and the Salomon Island.It is pertinent to mention here that the statement did not mention Pakistan or any other country's placement on the blacklist.

The APG also adopted a number of follow-up reports for APG members and for joint APG/FATF members and also agreed on revised evaluation procedures for the coming year reflecting recent changes to global procedures.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Hong Kong Progress Taipei Money August Financial Action Task Force Media From

Recent Stories

Civil society of AJK launches "Voice for Kashmir" ..

4 minutes ago

CPEC can never be slowed or be stopped, Mushahid H ..

4 minutes ago

Zarif Says Iran Reliable Country for Building Secu ..

5 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif says Macron nuclear crisis suggestion ..

5 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares MBBS Final Professi ..

9 minutes ago

Four dead, 33 missing after Indonesia ferry fire: ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.