Finance Ministry rejects media reports of AGP blacklisting Pakistan

(@imziishan)

The Finance Ministry Friday categorically rejected certain media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group, the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Finance Ministry Friday categorically rejected certain media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group, the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The ministry termed these reports as incorrect and baseless, the ministry said in a short statement.

"Media reports being circulated about Pakistan being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless," the Finance Ministry said.