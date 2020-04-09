Finance Officer inspects quality, weight of subsidized flour at mills

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Focal person for provision of subsidized flour and other items, District Finance Officer, Hafiz Hafeezullah on Thursday inspected quality, weight and record of flour at Ittehad, Alfaisal and Haleem flour mills.

The inspection was carried out on instructions of DC Saadat Hussain after complaints about less weight of flour in bags were received.

He directed the flour mills owners to ensure quality and weight of flour at all cost besides provision of required flour to the market.

The Finance Officer also met with people and asked them about any reservation about the flour quality and weight.

He said in prevailing situation government would go to any extent to provide relief to its people.

The people however expressed satisfaction over flour availability and quality and thanked the district government for its efforts.