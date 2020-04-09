UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Officer Inspects Quality, Weight Of Subsidized Flour At Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:39 PM

Finance Officer inspects quality, weight of subsidized flour at mills

Focal person for provision of subsidized flour and other items, District Finance Officer, Hafiz Hafeezullah on Thursday inspected quality, weight and record of flour at Ittehad, Alfaisal and Haleem flour mills

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Focal person for provision of subsidized flour and other items, District Finance Officer, Hafiz Hafeezullah on Thursday inspected quality, weight and record of flour at Ittehad, Alfaisal and Haleem flour mills.

The inspection was carried out on instructions of DC Saadat Hussain after complaints about less weight of flour in bags were received.

He directed the flour mills owners to ensure quality and weight of flour at all cost besides provision of required flour to the market.

The Finance Officer also met with people and asked them about any reservation about the flour quality and weight.

He said in prevailing situation government would go to any extent to provide relief to its people.

The people however expressed satisfaction over flour availability and quality and thanked the district government for its efforts.

Related Topics

Market All Government Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Govt appealed to immediately finalize COVID-19 pre ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Extends Border Closure Until May 3 Over COV ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways police takes strict protective m ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams OPCW Report on 2017 ..

16 minutes ago

Australian Police Seize Black Box From Coronavirus ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.