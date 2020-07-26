Finance, Planning Committee meeting held in Turbat University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said special attention was being paid to the use of the latest technology in academic, administrative and financial matters of the University for enlisting the university one of the best institution of higher education in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said special attention was being paid to the use of the latest technology in academic, administrative and financial matters of the University for enlisting the university one of the best institution of higher education in the country.

Keeping in view the needs of the modern times, work was underway to transfer all affairs of the university from manual to automation and digital system.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 11th meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee of the University held in UoT's committee room on Saturday.

The meeting appreciated the excellent administrative and financial management of the university and expressed satisfaction over the rapid development of the university in short time.

The VC informed the meeting that deserving and talented students of the university were being provided financial assistance under a comprehensive program in the form of various scholarships.

He apprised the meeting about the development projects and the academic and extra-curricular activities of the university affected by the COVID-19 and lockdown.

The meeting approved the revised budget of financial year 2019-20 and budget estimates of the financial year 2020-21. Keeping in view the needs of the university, the meeting also demanded from the HEC and the provincial government to increase the university budget.

Besides approving the establishment of a research endowment fund for the promotion of quality research in the university, important decisions were taken in the meeting after a thorough discussion and deliberation on various items of the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Social Welfare Department Zahoor Ahmed Zehri, Ex- Executive Director SKBZ Dr. Taj Baloch, Associate Professor LUAWMS Dr. Manzoor Baloch, UoT's Director QEC Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Registrar Ghulam Farooq, Controller Examinations Tanvir Ahmed and Acting Director Finance Shabeek Syed.