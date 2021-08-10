Finance, planning committee of UAD approves over 1,000 jobs

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Dr Masroor Elahi Babar Tuesday chairing the second meeting of Finance and Planning Committee approved over 1,000 administration and supportive staff jobs at the varsity.

The committee unanimously approved creation of jobs of three hundred academic and more than one thousand supporting staff for the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan.

The representatives from Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Higher Education Department KP (HED) online participated in the meeting, the spokesman of the varsity said.

Dr Masroor Elahi stressed the need for enhancing quality education and remarked that no compromise would be made on merit.

He directed the UAD staff to ensure necessary arrangements for the state of the art facilities to the students in already offered programmes and help them in exploring the possible opportunities of scholarships at home and abroad.

