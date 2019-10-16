UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Secy's Absence Annoyed Public Accounts Committee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

Finance secy's absence annoyed Public Accounts Committee

Absence of secretary finance from the meeting of subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) strained the members on Wednesday to postpone the meeting under protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Absence of secretary finance from the meeting of subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) strained the members on Wednesday to postpone the meeting under protest.

The committee, convened by Member of National Assembly Noor Alam Khan, had to discuss 405 audit paras against the Ministry of Finance.

Instead of secretary finance, special secretary finance came to attend the meeting who told the committee that he is in grade 22 and acts as Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) in the absence of secretary.

Member committee Naveed Qamar shockingly asked that how can be there two PAO in the same ministry? He asked him to present the copy of his notification of appointment as PAO.

Contrary to the general practice, the secretary did not inform the committee about his absence, however, he was supposed to write a letter to the committee to seek permission, Noor Alam Khan said.

"Finance Division is in habit to undermine the authority of PAC," he said adding Finance Division do not seem to be in a mood to defend 405 audit paras against them.

"I protest and will not sit here in this meeting," the convener said after which he directed to reschedule the meeting with a condition of presence of secretary finance.

In the previous meeting of PAC, the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javed Jahangir also complained to the public accounts committee for superior attitude of finance division.

He said whenever audit make paras against Finance Division, they cut their budget therefore, Audit Department should be brought out of the influence of Finance Division.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Protest Budget Same Superior From

Recent Stories

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

2 minutes ago

UK Charity Challenges Policy of Charging Pregnant ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to observe holiday on 19th

5 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics marathon and walks could be moved t ..

5 minutes ago

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.