Finance staff of Health Dept receives financial management training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was striving to develop a comprehensive and integrated Public Financial Management (PFM) system and has set out a PFM reform agenda to augment improvement in the service delivery and performance of line-departments.

In this connection, the DFID-funded Sub-National Governance Program (SNG-II) organized a two-day training on the use of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) for real-time management reporting. The finance staff from the health department attended the two-day training organized at the Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To attain efficiency and aiming improvement of governance in fiscal management sphere, KP government was strengthening the use of IT based finance system called IFMIS in the line departments. Initially IFMIS was being rolled out in the health department as a pilot and will be extended to all line departments in the months to come.

With KP modernizing and capacity building initiatives, public sector managers could use real-time and accurate financial information for fiscal management and informed decision-making.

There has been a significant impact of government efforts on overall government working environment through the establishment of effective accounting, reporting and strengthened financial management system and practices in the line department.

The overall IFMIS Capacity Development Plan includes three main dimensions. In the first step, the staff of line department will receive training on IFMIS (SAP). The second step would involve handhold support in the use and implementation of IFMIS. The third and final step would include the development and embedding of the monthly reporting system in the line department.

The four-year (2019-2023) DFID-funded SNG-II program supports the governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, as well as local governments in selected districts, to improve the way they are governed and manage their resources for better service delivery.