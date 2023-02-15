Finance ( Supplementary) Bill introduced in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 aimed to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar presented the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 and spoke about the need to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties.

He also introduced the Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023 which aims to establish Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.