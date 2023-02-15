UrduPoint.com

Finance ( Supplementary) Bill Introduced In National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Finance ( Supplementary) Bill introduced in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 aimed to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar presented the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 and spoke about the need to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties.

He also introduced the Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023 which aims to establish Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ishaq Dar Miranshah

Recent Stories

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

11 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

16 minutes ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.