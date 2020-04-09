Financial aid being provided to 12 mln deserving families: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that 17,000 centers of 'Ihsas Programme' had been set up across the country for provision of financial support of Rs 12,000 each to deserving families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) -:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that 17,000 centers of 'Ihsas Programme' had been set up across the country for provision of financial support of Rs 12,000 each to deserving families.

He was talking to media persons at Government Post Graduate College Samanabad after inspecting the process of distribution of financial aid among deserving families.

He said that 19 centers of Ihsas Programme had been set up in different areas of the district Faisalabad, where financial aid would be provided to over 67,000 registered families.

He said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, financial aid was being provided to over 12 million deserving families in the country.

He also appealed to the citizens to must adopt preventive measures to control spread of coronavirus.

He said the government was actively working to save the citizens from coronavirus.