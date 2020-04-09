UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Aid Being Provided To 12 Mln Deserving Families: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:07 PM

Financial aid being provided to 12 mln deserving families: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that 17,000 centers of 'Ihsas Programme' had been set up across the country for provision of financial support of Rs 12,000 each to deserving families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) -:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that 17,000 centers of 'Ihsas Programme' had been set up across the country for provision of financial support of Rs 12,000 each to deserving families.

He was talking to media persons at Government Post Graduate College Samanabad after inspecting the process of distribution of financial aid among deserving families.

He said that 19 centers of Ihsas Programme had been set up in different areas of the district Faisalabad, where financial aid would be provided to over 67,000 registered families.

He said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, financial aid was being provided to over 12 million deserving families in the country.

He also appealed to the citizens to must adopt preventive measures to control spread of coronavirus.

He said the government was actively working to save the citizens from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Post Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 Jets Conduct Drills ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Cosmonauts, US Astronaut Arrive at Int'l S ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary's Orban Indefinitely Extends COVID-19 Move ..

2 minutes ago

YCA welcomes decision of reopening Pakistan Instit ..

8 minutes ago

Payment of Ehsaas emergency cash starts in Thar

8 minutes ago

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.