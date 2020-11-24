UrduPoint.com
Financial Aid Distributed Among Farmers Of Save The Calf Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Livestock Department distributed cheques of financial aid worth Rs 13.8 million among farmers of Katta Bachao, Farba Katta (Save the Calf, Calf Fattening) scheme in Faisalabad.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in the office of Deputy Director Livestock Tehsil Faisalabad where Deputy Director Dr Rae Shafqat distributed cheques among farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the livestock teams were registering calves in units comprising 10 animals in Katta Bachao scheme in which the animals have the age from one day to thirty days and these animals are registered for 120 days.

Similarly, 25 animals are in the unit of Katta Farba scheme and these animals have the age from one day to 1.5 year and these animals are registered for 90 days.

He said that special tag numbers were allotted to the registered animals besides providing them free medicines and treatment facilities.

The farmers are being provided stipend of Rs.6,500 for each calf under the Katta Bacho scheme and Rs.4,000 for each calf under Katta Farba scheme.

Farmer will also be bound to increase average 300 grams weight of each calf under Katta Bachao scheme and 700-800 grams in Katta Farba scheme on daily basis, he added.

