Financial Aid For Bahawalnagar Incident Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that the Punjab government will provide one million rupees each to the heirs of deceased persons who lost their lives in the Bahawalnagar blast.

He said that seriously injured will get Rs 5 lakh each.

Similarly Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of the 11 injured persons, he added.

The incident was being probed and the culprits would not escape from punishment, he promised.

