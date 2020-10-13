Financial aid for cardiac surgery

Heart Saver Foundation (HSF), an NGO,provided financial assistance amounting to Rs.100,000/- to a deserving patient for cardiac bypass surgery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Heart Saver Foundation (HSF), an NGO,provided financial assistance amounting to Rs.100,000/- to a deserving patient for cardiac bypass surgery.

General Secretary HSF, Kashif Farooq, along with Medical Social Officer Aasia Faqir Hussain, and Manager Asma Muzammil handed over the cheque to the patient and prayed for his early recovery.

Kashif Farooq said that all available resources were being utilized for provision of medical treatment to deserving cardiac patients.