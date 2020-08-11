Financial aid given to Saraiki poets

Cheques of financial aid were given to Saraiki poets at the Directorate of Public Relations Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Cheques of financial aid were given to Saraiki poets at the Directorate of Public Relations Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

MPA Samiullah Chaudhry gave the cheques to Saraiki poets Deewana Baloch and Mairaj Ahmad Arif.

Speaking on the occasion, Samiullah Chaudhry said that welfare of art and artists was among top priorities of Punjab government. He said that setting up of South Punjab Civil Secretariat would help in solving problems of the area.