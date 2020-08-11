UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Aid Given To Saraiki Poets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:39 PM

Financial aid given to Saraiki poets

Cheques of financial aid were given to Saraiki poets at the Directorate of Public Relations Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Cheques of financial aid were given to Saraiki poets at the Directorate of Public Relations Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

MPA Samiullah Chaudhry gave the cheques to Saraiki poets Deewana Baloch and Mairaj Ahmad Arif.

Speaking on the occasion, Samiullah Chaudhry said that welfare of art and artists was among top priorities of Punjab government. He said that setting up of South Punjab Civil Secretariat would help in solving problems of the area.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for h ..

41 minutes ago

Arts Council releases national song in connection ..

2 minutes ago

FFD predicts sharp peaks of low to medium flood in ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP employs ‘Maharati’ platform in containme ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 64,110 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

56 minutes ago

Celtic and Aberdeen games off after quarantine bre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.