Financial aid provided to families of factory workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Financial assistance of Rs 6 million was given by a factoty to the heirs of three people drowned in a chemical waste well at Chak Jhumra.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali distributed three cheques bearing amount of Rs 2 million each among the families. Officials of the factory were also present.

The DC also prayed for the departed souls of Qaisar, Akash and Bilal who lost theirlives in the incident.