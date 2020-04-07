UrduPoint.com
Financial Aid Service To Start On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:25 PM

Financial aid service to start on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Financial aid service for needy women under Ahsas Kafalat Program would begin from tomorrow here, local district government approved in a meeting presided over by DC on Tuesday.

Over 54 points were set up right now. First phase would entertain 42,500 women registered in BISP with providing Rs12000 to each of them. MNA Zahoor Qureshi and MPA Nishat Daha participated in the meeting.

It had also chalked out strategy to contain suspected breeding of dengue larva at public places particularly. The delivery point would only oblige to the woman who would receive and show concerned message, it was said. No irrelevant person would be permitted neither to receive aid amount nor enter into distribution point.

MNA Zahoor Qureshi appealed masses to show responsibility while receiving financial aid. He said the government would never leave people alone in this critical juncture of time.

