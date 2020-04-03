UrduPoint.com
Financial Aid Worth 1.46bln Distributed Among Needy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:50 PM

The process of distribution of financial aid among the destitute under Chief Minister's Insaf Imdad Programme has been started, as a sum of Rs 1.46 billion has been transferred to 170,000 Zakat-recipients under the head of financial aid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The process of distribution of financial aid among the destitute under Chief Minister's Insaf Imdad Programme has been started, as a sum of Rs 1.46 billion has been transferred to 170,000 Zakat-recipients under the head of financial aid.

In this regard, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking measures to provide relief to masses, instead of making hollow claims. The ailing humanity was best served through practical deeds than the spate of political jugglery, he added.

Rs10 billion were allocated to provide financial aid to 2.5 million families. It was the most transparent and speedy financial aid programme of benefiting the daily wagers in Punjab, the CM added.

