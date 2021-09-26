UrduPoint.com

Financial Assistance Amount For Deserving Minorities Doubled

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

Financial assistance amount for deserving minorities doubled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has doubled financial assistance for deserving members of poor minorities.

An official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP that the upper limit for grant of financial assistance to the poor and needy members of minority community had been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to help improving destiny of the deserving minority community members.

The ministry provides financial assistance to the needy, once a year, on recommendations of ministers, state ministers for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, four minority senators and ten minority members of National Assembly (MNAs) from their allocated share.

As many as 11,076 deserving people of minority community were provided Rs 41.238 million as financial assistance in last three years.

According to details, some 3,135 were provided Rs 12.046 million financial assistance in the fiscal year 2018-19. Similarly, some 4,126 individuals were paid Rs15.935 million financial assistance during FY 2019-20 and a total of 3,815 were given Rs 13.257 million financial assistance during FY 2020-21.

Likewise, the deserving orphan girls and widows of minority community were being given Rs 50,000 each as marriage grant to help bear marriage expenses.

