Financial assistance being provided transparently: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday the government was strictly implementing the policy of merit and transparency in providing financial assistance under Ehsaas Programme.

Talking to the media at Hajipura-Sialkot after visiting Ehsaas Cash Payment Centre, she said the government was ensuring easy and smooth distribution of money as a financial assistance to the deserving, poor and needy people across the country.

The SAPM said the government had successfully launched the biggest ever financial assistance programme for deserving people in the history of Pakistan, as its fruits would reach to the common people.

She said the government was providing financial assistance through Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme and the programme reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision towards poor and deprived segment of the society.

She said that smooth, easy and transparent distribution of money to the deserving people was the important part of this Ehsas Programme, as the government was giving the financial assistance to all deserving people without any discrimination.

Dr Firdous said the government had yet distributed more than Rs16 billion among 1,380,000 deserving families across Pakistan.

She said that Rs 400 million would be distributed to 32,817 deserving families in Sialkot district purely on merit under Ehsaas Programme.

As many as 17,000 payment points were set up across the country to facilitate Ehsaas Emergency Cash payment of Rs12,000 per family, she said.

The SAPM said the delivery of cash to the deserving and needy people was an important component of Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme.

She said that security measures had also been adopted to protect the payment centers from coronavirus.

Dr Firdous greeted the Christian community on Easter. She said the Christian community was celebrating Easter with simplicity due to coronavirus pandemic.

She said that minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan and the government was making all out sincere efforts to safeguard their basic rights.