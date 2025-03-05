Financial Assistance Checks Distribute Among 104 Minority People In Nasirabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In light of the orders of Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar Panjwani, Focal Person Naseerabad Division Roshan Raj, financial assistance checks including scholarship, marriage dowry and medical were distributed among 104 deserving minority people in Naseerabad district on Wednesday.
According to Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar Panjwani, assistance checks are being distributed to minority people across Balochistan.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioners in all districts and committees have been formed at the provincial level, which are distributing financial assistance checks to minority people respectively.
At present, checks have been distributed to 104 minority people in Naseerabad district, each student is being given Rs 145,000 for scholarship, Rs 90,000 for marriage, Rs 85,000 for medical and Rs 22,000 for financial assistance.
He said that our aim is to provide financial assistance to minority people for insuring financial assistance saying that in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti, financial assistance has been continued for all the deserving minority people across the province so that the difficulties faced by the deserving minority people could be remedied.
He said that the Minority Affairs Department is also continuing the process of registering all the deserving minority people across Balochistan so that financial assistance to these deserving people could be ensured in the near future so that happiness could continue to come to their homes.
Recent Stories
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Govt Boys Naya Madersa School6 minutes ago
-
Govt takes steps to resolve Makhnial issue in Haripur6 minutes ago
-
AC inspects Darra's bazaar food items' prices6 minutes ago
-
Financial assistance checks distribute among 104 minority people in Nasirabad6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat vows to control prices, ensure public relief during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
No unscheduled load shedding in Ramadan, Governor warns power, gas authorities6 minutes ago
-
Opposition standing at govt doors: Aqeel Malik16 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF raid drug den in Karachi26 minutes ago
-
Two quacks’ clinic sealed36 minutes ago
-
Rs174mln added to national kitty in line of fines, court fees36 minutes ago
-
PBM distributes Iftar boxes during Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Dept backbone of development, prosperity of Balochistan: Zehri36 minutes ago