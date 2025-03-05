Open Menu

Financial Assistance Checks Distribute Among 104 Minority People In Nasirabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Financial assistance checks distribute among 104 minority people in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In light of the orders of Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar Panjwani, Focal Person Naseerabad Division Roshan Raj, financial assistance checks including scholarship, marriage dowry and medical were distributed among 104 deserving minority people in Naseerabad district on Wednesday.

According to Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar Panjwani, assistance checks are being distributed to minority people across Balochistan.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioners in all districts and committees have been formed at the provincial level, which are distributing financial assistance checks to minority people respectively.

At present, checks have been distributed to 104 minority people in Naseerabad district, each student is being given Rs 145,000 for scholarship, Rs 90,000 for marriage, Rs 85,000 for medical and Rs 22,000 for financial assistance.

He said that our aim is to provide financial assistance to minority people for insuring financial assistance saying that in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti, financial assistance has been continued for all the deserving minority people across the province so that the difficulties faced by the deserving minority people could be remedied.

He said that the Minority Affairs Department is also continuing the process of registering all the deserving minority people across Balochistan so that financial assistance to these deserving people could be ensured in the near future so that happiness could continue to come to their homes.

