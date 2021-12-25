Financial assistance cheques distributed among Christian community

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon distributed financial assistant cheques among the members of the Christian community on Christmas.

While addressing the cheque-distribution ceremony the other day, he said that the constitution of Pakistan had given religious freedom and protection to the minorities' places of worship.

He said that all the minorities in Sindh were living with complete religious freedom and harmony. He further said that PPP strongly believed in the protection of the rights of minorities. He also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.