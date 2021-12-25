UrduPoint.com

Financial Assistance Cheques Distributed Among Christian Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 02:59 PM

Financial assistance cheques distributed among Christian community

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon distributed financial assistant cheques among the members of the Christian community on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon distributed financial assistant cheques among the members of the Christian community on Christmas.

While addressing the cheque-distribution ceremony the other day, he said that the constitution of Pakistan had given religious freedom and protection to the minorities' places of worship.

He said that all the minorities in Sindh were living with complete religious freedom and harmony. He further said that PPP strongly believed in the protection of the rights of minorities. He also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Christmas Christian All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM, military leadership felicitates Christian comm ..

PM, military leadership felicitates Christian community across Pakistan on Chris ..

12 minutes ago
 Five held on violation of marriage laws

Five held on violation of marriage laws

8 minutes ago
 Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes in Central Aegean ..

Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Construction of bridge on river Chenab to link Shu ..

Construction of bridge on river Chenab to link Shujabad-Khangrah likely soon

8 minutes ago
 UOS organizes seminar on 146th Birth Anniversary o ..

UOS organizes seminar on 146th Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

8 minutes ago
 Two liquor suppliers held, huge quantity of liquor ..

Two liquor suppliers held, huge quantity of liquor recovered during search

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.