UrduPoint.com

Financial Assistance Cheques Distributed Among Heirs Of Those Died In Recent Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Financial assistance cheques distributed among heirs of those died in recent rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and MPA Makhdoom Zain Qureshi on Friday distributed Rs. 0.8 million each financial support cheques among the heirs of those who died during recent rains.

The financial assistance cheques were given by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that the Punjab government shares the sorrows and grief of the heirs of the deceased.

He said that an effective strategy would be adopted to avert any untoward incident by keeping in view more rains.

The deputy commissioner said that precious lives were lost due to accidents in heavy rains, on which every heart was saddened and added that the Punjab government would continue to provide full support to the affected families.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Punjab Died Million Rains

Recent Stories

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship ..

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

2 hours ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

2 hours ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.