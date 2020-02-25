Financial assistance cheques distributed in Jhang

Interest free financial assistance cheques amounting Rs 20 million were distributed in a ceremony among 500 needy families by an NGO Akhuwat here on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Interest free financial assistance cheques amounting Rs 20 million were distributed in a ceremony among 500 needy families by an NGO Akhuwat here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar Deputy Director Social Welfare Azher Abbas Adil, Regional Manager Akhuwat Khalid Gujjar and others were present on this occasion.

ADCR Ch Ashraf in his address said that the cheques were given to deserving persons on merit.