Financial assistance for affectees of DG Khan incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced Rs 20 million as financial assistance for the injured and heirs of passengers who died in the Dera Ghazi Khan road accident.

He also directed the Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) to hold an inquiry to name those responsible for the negligence.

In the light of the report, further action would be initiated against those responsible for the loss of more than 30 lives.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur and administrative officers gave away financial aid cheques to the affectees and condoled with them on behalf of the government, said a handout issued here on Friday.

The chief minister said that the government would not leave the affectees alone and extend every possible support to them. "I am deeply saddened over the loss of lives and extend heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families," he added.