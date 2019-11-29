UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Assistance For Special Persons

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Financial assistance for Special persons

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan gave financial assistance cheques amounting to Rs 15000 each to four special persons here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion,the DC said that financial assistance was given to special persons after their applications were approved by concerned district committee.Director social welfare Tahmina Dilshad was also present.

Related Topics

Nasir

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go down in Dec

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Hearings of Appeal Against Asset Free ..

3 minutes ago

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia D ..

10 minutes ago

PTI wants early legislation in Army laws

23 minutes ago

Bastrykin Visits Syria for Talks With Security Bur ..

3 minutes ago

Metal Group imports reduced by 20.90 per cent in f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.