Financial assistance for Special persons

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan gave financial assistance cheques amounting to Rs 15000 each to four special persons here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion,the DC said that financial assistance was given to special persons after their applications were approved by concerned district committee.Director social welfare Tahmina Dilshad was also present.