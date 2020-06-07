UrduPoint.com
Financial Assistance Given To Child Mauled By Dogs

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Financial assistance given to child mauled by dogs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday inquired about the health of a 13-year-old child who was mauled by dogs few days ago.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ,visited the residence of the child, Azam, in Baikeywal village and handed over a cheque of Rs 200,000 tohis mother.

On this occasion, the minister said that all possible medical facilities would be provided to the child.

