Financial assistance highly praised by beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Cash Emergency beneficiaries especially women on Thursday highly praised the Federal government for providing financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 to each deserving family.

Most of the women have expressed great joy and number of such videos went viral on social media thanking government for providing special financial assistance at this testing time.

Due to Coronavirus lockdown, most of these people were unable to carry their small businesses and financial relief was big support for them, said that Naseem Begum a resident of G-11 Katchi Abadi.

She said that all those who received financial relief were happy and praying for the government in this difficult time.

Sameena Begum, a beneficiary said that no government was given any such financial relief to people and first time poor people was provided Rs. 12000 each deserving family.

She said that her husband a vendor at market and has earned nothing for the last one month. She said "we bought ration soon after receiving Rs. 12000 assistance".

Another women Kiran said that her husband was daily wager who were workless for several weeks due to COVID-19 lockdown, adding that 12000 assistance was very helpful for her family to maintain kitchen.