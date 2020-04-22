Financial assistance of needy people being continued in Ehsaas Kifalat programme: Qasim suri

UrduPoint.com
Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:36 AM

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said financial assistance of needy people including daily wagers were being continued in the country under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and in this regard, Rs 1.5 billion would be provided to affected people in stepwise

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said financial assistance of needy people including daily wagers were being continued in the country under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and in this regard, Rs 1.5 billion would be provided to affected people in stepwise.

He said 14 centers were being set up for ensuring constant monitoring of the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme's performance for welfare of deserving people.

Qasim Khan Suri expressed these views while handing over the ration bags for 500 families to Edhi Social Services which was organized by the private mobile company Jazz.

The Deputy Speaker said that despite having the financial crisis in the country, the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had also announced mega relief package to provide Rs, 12,000 per family of needy people in lockdown in order to cope the challenge of the pandemic virus.

He said the central government has utilised all available resources for poor people in difficult time and financial aid was being given to every poor man.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting to ensure that no poor family can be faced difficulties during situation of lockdown", he said adding that a large number of philanthropists were requested to come forward and the needy people in tough time amid of the coronavirus.

He said that the federal government as well as the provincial regimes and elected members of assembly were working to assist the deserving people and daily workers in their respective constituencies.

He said collective efforts was essential against the coronavirus and we would be defeated to the deadly virus in the country by joint steps.

