Open Menu

Financial Assistance Of Rs 2.4 Mln Provided To Family Of Late Doctor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Financial assistance of Rs 2.4 mln provided to family of late doctor

In a historic move, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javaid Akram has issued a cheque of Rs 2.4 million to the family of the late Dr. Nasim Banu, a postgraduate doctor who tragically passed away while on duty at King Edward Medical University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In a historic move, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javaid Akram has issued a cheque of Rs 2.4 million to the family of the late Dr. Nasim Banu, a postgraduate doctor who tragically passed away while on duty at King Edward Medical University.

Speaking at a press conference held at the University on Friday, the minister expressed gratitude to Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, and all relevant officers for their relentless efforts in ensuring financial support for the bereaved family.

"This assistance marks a significant milestone in the medical profession," he stated, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the financial aid provided to the family of a trainee doctor posthumously.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz emphasized the exceptional nature of the relief package, noting the collaborative efforts of Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, and university staff in facilitating support for Dr. Nasim Banu's family.

The assistance amount of Rs 2.4 million will be transferred to the late doctor's mother, the minister confirmed, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the welfare of the medical community in Punjab.

The minister said that this gesture underscores the recognition and honor accorded to doctors who make the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities, marking a significant step towards supporting medical professionals and their families in times of need.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Doctor Family All Million

Recent Stories

Sher Afzal Marwat challenges Feb 8 elections befor ..

Sher Afzal Marwat challenges Feb 8 elections before SC

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for ample arrangements at graveyards ..

Mayor Karachi for ample arrangements at graveyards on the holy night “Shab-e-B ..

1 minute ago
 Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apar ..

Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block

2 minutes ago
 NDMA alerts provincial, national authorities after ..

NDMA alerts provincial, national authorities after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall ..

2 minutes ago
 Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League l ..

Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 16

2 minutes ago
 70 newly elected MNAs completed registration proce ..

70 newly elected MNAs completed registration process at National Assembly

1 minute ago
Karachi Police hosts meeting to discuss progress o ..

Karachi Police hosts meeting to discuss progress on safe city project

1 minute ago
 DC directs to achieve targets of upcoming anti-pol ..

DC directs to achieve targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign

1 minute ago
 Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against ..

Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against France

1 minute ago
 Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized painting compe ..

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized painting competition,2024

1 minute ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

31 minutes ago
 Europa League last-16 draw

Europa League last-16 draw

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan