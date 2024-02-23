Financial Assistance Of Rs 2.4 Mln Provided To Family Of Late Doctor
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 07:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In a historic move, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javaid Akram has issued a cheque of Rs 2.4 million to the family of the late Dr. Nasim Banu, a postgraduate doctor who tragically passed away while on duty at King Edward Medical University.
Speaking at a press conference held at the University on Friday, the minister expressed gratitude to Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, and all relevant officers for their relentless efforts in ensuring financial support for the bereaved family.
"This assistance marks a significant milestone in the medical profession," he stated, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the financial aid provided to the family of a trainee doctor posthumously.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz emphasized the exceptional nature of the relief package, noting the collaborative efforts of Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, and university staff in facilitating support for Dr. Nasim Banu's family.
The assistance amount of Rs 2.4 million will be transferred to the late doctor's mother, the minister confirmed, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the welfare of the medical community in Punjab.
The minister said that this gesture underscores the recognition and honor accorded to doctors who make the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities, marking a significant step towards supporting medical professionals and their families in times of need.
