Financial Assistance Provided To Injured Of Duki Incident After Announcement Of CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The financial assistance announced by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has been provided to the injured workers of Duki tragedy.

According to the announcement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited the trauma center to ask about workers in Duki on Saturday evening and personally announced the provision of financial support.

In the light of which 0.2 million rupees per person was provided to the injured and a total of one million rupees was provided to the five injured.

As a quick measure, financial assistance was provided to all the injured within an hour after the Chief Minister's announcement.

On which the injured and their heirs expressed satisfaction and happiness and thanked Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

