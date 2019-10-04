Financial assistance to be provided for Balochistan Cardiac Centre: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that financial assistance will be provided in the construction of Balochistan Cardiac Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that financial assistance will be provided in the construction of Balochistan Cardiac Centre.

She said this during a meeting held at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here. Secretary Specialized Health & Medical Education Department Momin Agha, Special Secretary Nadir Ch Addl Secretary Development Asif Tufail, and others were also present.

Secretary Health Quetta Dr Abdul Majid and Chief Planning Officers Health Department Punjab Abdul Haq Bhatti briefed the minister regarding the project.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab health department would provide financial assistance in the construction of Balochistan Cardiac Centre. She said that modern training would be provided to doctors of Balochistan in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore.

All affairs of the Balochistan Cardiac Centre, including human resource, would be resolved with mutual consultation, she said, adding that the cardiac centre would provide quality healthcare facilities to thousands of people.