Financial assistance to be provided to all affected families: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Iqbal Wazir Sunday said the provincial government would provide all kind of financial assistance to the affected families.

Talking to media men, the minister expressed his grief for the affected families and said that the recent wave of rain and snow has killed 12 people so far with 29 people injured in different accidents while 22 houses were partially damaged.

He said, in Charsadda and Dir Upper, relief items were distributed among the families affected by the rains and snowfall. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), rescue 1122, civil defence and district administration operations continue in affected districts.

The snow has been removed from roads in Galyat while heavy missionaries are removing snow in Kalam, Malam Jabba and Razmak, Iqbal Wazir said.

The snow has been removed from 23 km of road from Donga Gali to Bagnutar, Iqbal Wazir said, adding, "13 km Donga Gali to Changa Gali Road was also cleared of snow and 8 km Changla Gali Baris were also cleared." He said, PDMA control room is active 24/7 and asked the people to report any untoward incident to the helpline 1700.