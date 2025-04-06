Financial assistance to needy kicks off under new rates: Malik Iftikhar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The implementation of Zakat reforms, directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has commenced with immediate effect.

Speaking to journalists here Sunday, Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary for Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr, Malik Iftikhar Ahmad, stated that the Punjab government was ensuring the transparent and efficient distribution of Zakat funds.

The formation of district Zakat committees in 41 districts, 1,546 Union Council Zakat committees, and special committees for provincial Constituencies was in full swing.

Giving details of the reforms, he said that the Guzara (subsistence) allowance had been increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000, while the marriage grant had been raised from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 100,000.

Additionally, educational scholarships (general, for religious seminaries, and leprosy patients’ subsistence allowance) have also been increased.

Upon completion, financial assistance will be disbursed to beneficiaries under the revised rates, he added.

Malik Iftikhar further said that new committees were being established at various levels to formulate clear rules and regulations concerning Guzara allowance, educational scholarships, marriage grants, employment schemes, and healthcare programs.

Emphasizing transparency, he noted that a modern digital system was being introduced to ensure the fair and timely distribution of Zakat funds, as per the directives of the Chief Minister.

The Punjab government was also working on several new initiatives under Zakat funds, including employment schemes, financial assistance for prisoners’ release, and free medical treatment for underprivileged patients in hospitals, he said and added that these projects will provide direct relief to millions of deserving individuals across the province.

“The Punjab government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of the needy. Any irregularities or delays in Zakat fund distribution will not be tolerated,” he reaffirmed.