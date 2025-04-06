Financial Assistance To Needy Kicks Off Under New Rates: Malik Iftikhar
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The implementation of Zakat reforms, directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has commenced with immediate effect.
Speaking to journalists here Sunday, Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary for Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr, Malik Iftikhar Ahmad, stated that the Punjab government was ensuring the transparent and efficient distribution of Zakat funds.
The formation of district Zakat committees in 41 districts, 1,546 Union Council Zakat committees, and special committees for provincial Constituencies was in full swing.
Giving details of the reforms, he said that the Guzara (subsistence) allowance had been increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000, while the marriage grant had been raised from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 100,000.
Additionally, educational scholarships (general, for religious seminaries, and leprosy patients’ subsistence allowance) have also been increased.
Upon completion, financial assistance will be disbursed to beneficiaries under the revised rates, he added.
Malik Iftikhar further said that new committees were being established at various levels to formulate clear rules and regulations concerning Guzara allowance, educational scholarships, marriage grants, employment schemes, and healthcare programs.
Emphasizing transparency, he noted that a modern digital system was being introduced to ensure the fair and timely distribution of Zakat funds, as per the directives of the Chief Minister.
The Punjab government was also working on several new initiatives under Zakat funds, including employment schemes, financial assistance for prisoners’ release, and free medical treatment for underprivileged patients in hospitals, he said and added that these projects will provide direct relief to millions of deserving individuals across the province.
“The Punjab government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of the needy. Any irregularities or delays in Zakat fund distribution will not be tolerated,” he reaffirmed.
Recent Stories
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC starts cleaning of Cricket stadium ahead of PSL matches5 minutes ago
-
RSGEN urges KP govt to enhance girl's education budget, involve them in budget planning5 minutes ago
-
Financial assistance to needy kicks off under new rates: Malik Iftikhar5 minutes ago
-
PFC to showcase Pakistani craftsmanship at ‘Build Your House Exhibition 2025’ in Doha15 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 200 litre adulterated food25 minutes ago
-
Public support crucial to tackle challenges: Attaullah Tarar35 minutes ago
-
CM stresses role of sports in promoting peace, development35 minutes ago
-
Three of a family hit to death35 minutes ago
-
Green and clean Pakistan initiative takes root in Kohat45 minutes ago
-
KP police launch "Safe City" surveillance project in Peshawar45 minutes ago
-
Rise and Shine Girls Education Network calls upon KP govt for improved Education budget45 minutes ago
-
Fire at Nishtar Hospital1 hour ago