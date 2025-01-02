Financial bid for Islamabad International Airport outsourcing unveiled

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) held a significant ceremony on Thursday at its headquarters to open the financial bids for outsourcing operations at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) held a significant ceremony on Thursday at its headquarters to open the financial bids for outsourcing operations at Islamabad International Airport.

The event marked the unsealing of a financial proposal submitted by the TERG Consortium on October 7. The consortium proposed a concession fee of 47.25% of the project scope for the PAA, falling short of the reference percentage set at 56%.

The bid will now undergo a detailed review by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is serving as the transaction advisor for this project.

The IFC is expected to submit its evaluation report to the PAA by January 9, 2025.

The final decision on awarding the concession will depend on a comprehensive review by the PAA board and subsequent approval by the Federal Cabinet.

The ceremony was broadcast live on national television and PAA's official social media platforms, ensuring transparency in the process.