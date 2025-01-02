Open Menu

Financial Bid For Islamabad International Airport Outsourcing Unveiled

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Financial bid for Islamabad International Airport outsourcing unveiled

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) held a significant ceremony on Thursday at its headquarters to open the financial bids for outsourcing operations at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) held a significant ceremony on Thursday at its headquarters to open the financial bids for outsourcing operations at Islamabad International Airport.

The event marked the unsealing of a financial proposal submitted by the TERG Consortium on October 7. The consortium proposed a concession fee of 47.25% of the project scope for the PAA, falling short of the reference percentage set at 56%.

The bid will now undergo a detailed review by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is serving as the transaction advisor for this project.

The IFC is expected to submit its evaluation report to the PAA by January 9, 2025.

The final decision on awarding the concession will depend on a comprehensive review by the PAA board and subsequent approval by the Federal Cabinet.

The ceremony was broadcast live on national television and PAA's official social media platforms, ensuring transparency in the process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Social Media January October Event TV Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to presen ..

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilatera ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans tr ..

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming

9 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year i ..

Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Police achieve first major success against ..

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

8 minutes ago
 PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guida ..

PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

8 minutes ago
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

3 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

3 minutes ago
 Applications being sought to shift tube wells on s ..

Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

3 minutes ago
 Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60 ..

Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy

3 minutes ago
 Everyone has to play role for formation of better ..

Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..

3 minutes ago
 Efforts to support health welfare of injured polic ..

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan