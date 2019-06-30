ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday termed the Financial Bill for 2019-20 as the first public welfare budget in the country's history.

Speaking a news conference along with Prime Minister's Advisor on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Federal board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, she said the government had got approved its economic reforms agenda from the parliament in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She commended the economic team on presenting a people-friendly budget, which, she said, was a true reflection of the mandate given by the people to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

She expressed the hope that media would highlight positive aspects of the budget, particularly people-friendly policies, and welfare and development projects. The budget was a way forward for long term, continued and sustainable polices to make the country prosperous, she added.

Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to make Pakistan a developed country and the budget would convert that (vision) into reality.