Financial Compensation To Help Rehabilitation Of Quake Affected:pecial Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that payment of compensation to the victims of Mirpur earthquake would help in rehabilitation process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that payment of compensation to the victims of Mirpur earthquake would help in rehabilitation process.

In a series of tweets, she said that payment of compensation for damaged houses and livestock would help overcome their financial losses.

She said that special steps are being taken to ensure that educational process of the local students is not hindered.

Firdous said that measures were also being taken to provide facilities to women of quake hit area.

She said that visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the affected area gave new hope to the people. Assistance for the victim would continue till their rehabilitation, she added.

She said that the Federal government would pay Rs 500,000 to the heirs of each deceased person whereas Rs 200,000 would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 100,000 for a partially damaged. She said that traders community would be paid Rs 50,000 for damaged shops while Rs 25,000 for partially damaged. She said that Rs 50,000 compensation would be paid for per cattle head killed in earthquake.

