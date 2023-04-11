Financial constraints to hamper payment of advance salary, pension on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a letter to the Chief Secretary has informed that advance salary and pension could not be paid to the government employees on Eid due to financial constraints.

In the letter, the Finance Department presented the details of financial difficulties including expenditure and revenue to the chief secretary and sought permission for payment of salaries and pensions on the first working day of May.

It said that the provincial government has been facing financial difficulties for the past year and there was Rs 13 billion in the account while the total expenses for salaries were Rs 45 billion.

The Finance department said that the province is likely to get Rs 20 to 25 billion from the Federal government this month and in that case, the advance salaries and pensions could be disbursed on the first working day of the following month.

The department explained that Rs 20 billion is to be paid for flour, more than Rs three billion to hospitals for essential services, Rs four billion for health-card, one billion rupees for law and order and Rs 1.30 billion for free textbooks.