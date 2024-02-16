Financial Crisis Hit Printing Of Textbook In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) As a result of the financial crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is a fear that the matter of printing textbooks will go unchecked and it will not be possible to provide books to the students of the government schools of the province in time.
The publishers who printed the textbooks during the last academic year have been demanded to pay the arrears of Rs. 2.5 billion.
The publishers have stopped the printing of textbooks for the next academic year 2024-25, an official of the Text Book board told APP on the condition of not being named.
He said as a result of stopping the printing, it will not be possible to provide books to the students of the government schools of the province in time.
He disclosed that the finance department has been contacted several times for the provision of funds but the Finance Department’s insistence to leave the issue of release of funds to the next government.
The caretaker government has decided to give free books to the government schools of the province during the next academic year 2024-25, the official added.
He said Punjab and KP Publishers were awarded contracts for printing of new books and also signed an agreement with them but due to no payment of arrears of more than Rs. Billion they stop working on the printing of Textbooks.
Textbook Board is bound to pay 50% to the respective publishers under CAPRA rules, 50% on completion of work and 50% on printing of complete books, he added.
The printing of the books has to be completed by March 20, while April 20 is the deadline for giving the books to the districts for distribution, the official said. He said that free books will be provided to children in April but so far no possibility of distributing the textbooks to government schools in time.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
51st Martyrdom Anniversary of London Martyrs of Kashmir to be remembered18 seconds ago
-
Governor inaugurates Keamari- Boat Basin road25 seconds ago
-
Allied hospital's surgical emergency opened after revamp20 minutes ago
-
Wife of Ali Nawaz Shah passes away40 minutes ago
-
Three die as roof collapses after gas cylinder blast50 minutes ago
-
Three booked for trader's murder50 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief benefited most from no-confidence motion against PTI-led govt: Kundi50 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Intricacies of vegetable seed production' held:1 hour ago
-
Dry weather predicts across northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
PHC asks ECP to scrutinize forms 45, 47; address grievances of candidates1 hour ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 108 kg drugs in five operations2 hours ago