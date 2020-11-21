Financial crunch forced to close 64 private schools in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Financial crunch owing to COVID-19 compelled owners of 64 private educational institutions in district Abbottabad to closure and left hundreds of teachers and other staff unemployed.

This was stated by the president of Private Schools education Network (PEN) Naqeeb ullah Khan while talking to APP.

He claimed that 15 to 20000 thousand teachers and other staff are working in more than 1400 schools of district Abbottabad those have badly damaged by the Coronavirus since March 2020 where 64 schools have been shut down in the city and surrounding areas of Abbottabad resulting in hundreds of teachers were unemployed and thousands of students were also facing difficulties after the closure of the school.

Naqeebullah disclosed that in KPK up to 88 percent of educational institutions care charging less than 3000 rupees per month, in Abbottabad more than 1400 schools including Primary, middle, high, higher secondary are working where according to Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) KPK 900 schools of Abbottabad has been registered with the authority.

The president PEN Abbottabad chapter said that PSRA did not offer any sort of financial assistance, tax rebate or loans to the low-income schools those are facing a financial crunch, FFrontier Education Foundation (FEF) also rejected the suggestion of PEN to provide 2.5 billion rupees monthly subsidy to the schools charging less than 3000 fees in KPK, the foundation has 25 billion rupees funds which was provided by the donors, adding he said.

Naqeebullah demanded from KP government to provide without interest loans to the private schools and also utilize the FEF funds for the welfare of the schools.