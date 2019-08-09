Financial freedom vital for women empowerment: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said financial freedom is a must for women empowerment in the country for which the government is taking several laudable steps

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said financial freedom is a must for women empowerment in the country for which the government is taking several laudable steps.Economic independence and equal opportunities are must for women empowerment which is necessary for national development, therefore, women should be given all due rights.President Dr Arif Alvi said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its founder president Samina Fazil.We can make women economically independent and that will be a vital step towards their empowerment for which financial literacy is an important step which will help transform the society.

The president urged upon the women entrepreneurs to play their role in empowering rural women and increase their outreach by using social media.Alvi commended the central role women play as homemakers as well as millions more whose contribution goes unrecognized.Women parliamentarians had to play an important role in pushing ahead the legislation and resolving other issues being faced by the women, he said, adding that IWCCI will be supported in the noble cause.At the occasion, Samina Fazil said the nation rise when the women rise.

She underscored the importance of persevering the dignity, respect, and honour of women, as intended by islam and the Constitution which is imperative for a stable Pakistan.