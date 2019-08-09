UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Freedom Vital For Women Empowerment: President Dr Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Financial freedom vital for women empowerment: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said financial freedom is a must for women empowerment in the country for which the government is taking several laudable steps

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said financial freedom is a must for women empowerment in the country for which the government is taking several laudable steps.Economic independence and equal opportunities are must for women empowerment which is necessary for national development, therefore, women should be given all due rights.President Dr Arif Alvi said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its founder president Samina Fazil.We can make women economically independent and that will be a vital step towards their empowerment for which financial literacy is an important step which will help transform the society.

The president urged upon the women entrepreneurs to play their role in empowering rural women and increase their outreach by using social media.Alvi commended the central role women play as homemakers as well as millions more whose contribution goes unrecognized.Women parliamentarians had to play an important role in pushing ahead the legislation and resolving other issues being faced by the women, he said, adding that IWCCI will be supported in the noble cause.At the occasion, Samina Fazil said the nation rise when the women rise.

She underscored the importance of persevering the dignity, respect, and honour of women, as intended by islam and the Constitution which is imperative for a stable Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Social Media Independence Chamber Women Commerce All Government Industry Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

12 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

12 minutes ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

12 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

50 minutes ago

One police man martyred, another injured in firing ..

5 minutes ago

Sana Ullah son-in-law arrested

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.