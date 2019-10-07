UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Hardship Causes Tough Payment Of Salaries To Employees: DG Karachi Development Authority

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

Financial hardship causes tough payment of salaries to employees: DG Karachi Development Authority

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Dr. Badar Jameel has said that it was difficult to timely pay salaries and pension to the employees and pensioners due to the financial constraints

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Dr. Badar Jameel has said that it was difficult to timely pay salaries and pension to the employees and pensioners due to the financial constraints.

He was expressing his views during a meeting with official of Health Department here in Civic Center building.

However, he said, the steps were being taken for the financial stability.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

'Computer Kidney' suggests drink enough water dail ..

3 minutes ago

E-cigarettes linked to risk of heart attack, strok ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Erbil

4 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Showing Maximum Restraint in North ..

4 minutes ago

Khushbakht nominated as new senate body chairperso ..

7 minutes ago

National Assembly rights committee approves Zainab ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.