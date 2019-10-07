- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Financial hardship causes tough payment of salaries to employees: DG Karachi Development Authority
Financial Hardship Causes Tough Payment Of Salaries To Employees: DG Karachi Development Authority
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:27 PM
Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Dr. Badar Jameel has said that it was difficult to timely pay salaries and pension to the employees and pensioners due to the financial constraints
He was expressing his views during a meeting with official of Health Department here in Civic Center building.
However, he said, the steps were being taken for the financial stability.