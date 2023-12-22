Open Menu

Financial Help Cheques Given To THQ Hospitals, Vocational Institutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, on behalf of the District Zakat Committee Sialkot, handed over cheques worth Rs. 2.485 million to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals of Daska, Pasrur and Sambriral for treatment of the deserving patients, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The ADC-G also handed over cheques worth Rs. 9.604 million for three vocational training institutes, the first installment of MORA [Ministry of Religious Affairs] scholarships (Technical) for technical education to deserving students and cheques for the year 2023-2024 were distributed to the heads of institutions.

According to details, Rs. 4.124 million were given to Vocational Training Institute Boys Sialkot, Rs. 2.060 million to the Vocational Training Institute Sialkot and Rs. 3.420 million to Vocational Training Institute Pasrur.

For treatment of deserving patients, Health Welfare Committee of THQ Hospital Daska was given Rs.1.380 million and THQ Hospital Pasrur Rs. 644,000.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, District Zakat Officer Sialkot Muhammad Zaheer Ashraf, Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Principal Vocational Training Institutes and Medical Social Officers were also present.

