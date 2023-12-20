Open Menu

Financial Help For Christmas Families On Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Sialkot Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that on behalf of the Punjab government, relief cheques of Rs. 10,000 per person will be distributed among 300 deserving families on Christmas

He was speaking at a cheque distributing ceremony at DC Office Committee Room, Sialkot, on Wednesday. He said the Christian community was playing an important role in development of the country, especially in the field of education, health and municipal services.

The ADC Finance extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community and cut a Christmas cake with them and distributed cheques.

