UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Inclusion Pivotal To Pakistan Development: Queen Maxima

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:18 PM

Financial inclusion pivotal to Pakistan development: Queen Maxima

United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Tuesday said financial inclusion was pivotal to development of Pakistan which would create more opportunities for people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Tuesday said financial inclusion was pivotal to development of Pakistan which would create more opportunities for people.

She said women and poor segment of Pakistan had great potential to reap the benefits of financial inclusion and digitization in the country.

"There is a great potential for rapid change in the financial inclusion particularly for women and the poor people of Pakistan," she said while addressing a forum here.

The two-day Pakistan Innovative Finance Forum was jointly organized by KARANDAAZ and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with local partners.

She informed that a 2017 survey showed that Pakistan had made a remarkable improvement as its financial inclusion had expanded from 13% in 2014 to 21% in 2017.

Queen Maxima pointed out that the UN administration had welcomed the Pakistan government's efforts of expanding financial inclusion.

She also termed the Pakistan government's efforts in formulating a revised policy to achieve the financial inclusion goals by 2023 as welcome measures.

She said in new policy, the government was setting targets of 65 million active digital accounts including 20 million accounts for women.

She added that partnership between fast moving good companies and financial service providers would help digitizing supply value chain and would be helpful for every body in Pakistan.

Later, Queen Maxima also witnessed a signing ceremony along with Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir, Syed Ali Mahmood from Pakistan Bill Melinda Gates Foundation and representative from the British aid agency DFID.

The agreement on Micro Payment gateway was signed between SBP and KARANDAAZ and was signed by Chief Executive of KARANDAAZ Ali Sarfaraz and Sohail Javed from the SBP.

According to the agreement, the new system to be formed by KARANDAAZ and the SBP would help resolving the complexities of financial transfers and reducing time and cost of cash transfers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor United Nations State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Netherlands Women 2017 Asian Development Bank National University From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Babri Mosque judgment exposes real face of secular ..

2 minutes ago

Financial inclusion pivotal for economic developme ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul's Trade Terms Continue to Deteriorate in Oct ..

2 minutes ago

Caterer Compass says will axe up to 4,000 jobs

6 minutes ago

Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Hospital From ..

2 minutes ago

Thirteen French Military Personnel Die in Helicopt ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.